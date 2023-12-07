State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 151,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

