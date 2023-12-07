State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 4,231 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $71,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,726,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

