State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 4,485 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $69,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.33. The company had a trading volume of 97,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,156. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

