State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 28,231 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,231 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $66,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Stryker stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.06. 69,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $235.81 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

