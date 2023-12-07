State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 34,754 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 756,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,754 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 826,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

