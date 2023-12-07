State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,896 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $63,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $161.33. 261,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,048. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

