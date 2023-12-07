State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $43,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

