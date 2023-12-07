State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $532.37. 34,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,456. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $564.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.62 and its 200-day moving average is $462.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.