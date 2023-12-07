State Street Corp Acquires 138,455 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 138,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.12% of BlackRock worth $4,252,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $744.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $667.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

