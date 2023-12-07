State Street Corp Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $2,536,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

