State Street Corp Buys 108,102 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,551,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,690 shares of company stock worth $9,417,427. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

