State Street Corp Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,375,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,567,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.02% of Occidental Petroleum worth $2,617,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

