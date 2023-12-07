State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,680,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.27% of CSX worth $2,921,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

