State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.27% of American Electric Power worth $2,285,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.48. 129,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

