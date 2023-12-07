State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.82% of McKesson worth $2,784,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $456.10 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.23. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,144 shares of company stock worth $28,655,924 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

