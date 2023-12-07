State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.10% of T-Mobile US worth $3,435,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,681 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

TMUS stock opened at $155.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

