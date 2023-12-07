State Street Corp Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.31% of Citigroup worth $3,865,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

