Status Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $170.02 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,352.39 or 1.00011255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003496 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,189,535 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,189,535.0354056 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04542823 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $36,129,182.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.