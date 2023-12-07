StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

ARL stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

