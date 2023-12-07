StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $9.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.21%.
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
