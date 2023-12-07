StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Great Ajax by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

