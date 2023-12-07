StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $841,087.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.