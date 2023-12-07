StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $841,087.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

