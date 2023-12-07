StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at MEI Pharma

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

