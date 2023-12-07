StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 9.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

