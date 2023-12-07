StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NM stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

