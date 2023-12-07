StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.