StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %
TNXP stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
