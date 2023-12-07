StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

TNXP stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

