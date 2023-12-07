SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein Buys 14,815 Shares

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $60,889.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SSSS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. 29,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,134. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a current ratio of 22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 32.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSSS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SuRo Capital by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.