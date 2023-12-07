Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

SNPS opened at $527.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $564.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

