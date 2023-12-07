Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,911,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

SNPS stock opened at $530.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.