Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 993 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 993 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $290.24. The company had a trading volume of 247,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.18, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $296.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.35.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.