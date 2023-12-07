Syntax Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 228,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,156. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.