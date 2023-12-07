Syntax Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 388,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $135.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.