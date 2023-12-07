Syntax Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. 71,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,605. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

