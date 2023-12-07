Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.72. 65,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,921. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -97.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

