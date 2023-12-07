Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after buying an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 162,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,860. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $137.10. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Get Our Latest Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.