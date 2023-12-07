Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average is $198.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,833. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

