Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.33. 121,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

