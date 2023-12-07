Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 914 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Western Digital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 305,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,895. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

