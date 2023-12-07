Syntax Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 393.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.20. 166,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $553.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

