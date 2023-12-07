Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 381.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

SYY stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

