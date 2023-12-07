Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $303,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $3,918,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 3,100,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,799,187. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

