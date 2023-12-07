Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,754 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $59,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $205,528,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,576. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

