Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $12.27

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $12.60. Talos Energy shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 61,044 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TALO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Talos Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

