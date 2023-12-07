Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $47.70.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
