Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

