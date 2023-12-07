Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC) Director Brian Prokop Buys 80,000 Shares

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Brian Prokop bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance
TPC opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenth Avenue Petroleum
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.