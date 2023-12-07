Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC) Director Brian Prokop Buys 80,000 Shares

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Brian Prokop bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.

TPC opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

