TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) COO Meredith S. Weil Sells 15,883 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) COO Meredith S. Weil sold 15,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $210,926.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 17,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,786. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 132.4% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 806,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

