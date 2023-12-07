The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $341.38 Average PT from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $353.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.54. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Beer has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

