The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $83.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

