The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 516,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

EL stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.