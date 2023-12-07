The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $40.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Chewy stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,005,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,345. Chewy has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

